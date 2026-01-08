Woman, minor daughter held for drugging, robbing elderly in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter were arrested on Tuesday for stealing gold jewellery after drugging a 75-year-old woman at Ayanavaram in December.

Following the arrest, the mother was sent to judicial custody, and the minor was produced before Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a government observation home. The police have also seized `1.5 lakh, said to be part of the proceeds from the sale of the stolen jewellery from the duo’s possession.

According to the Ayanavaram police, the incident happened on the night of December 15 in the house where 75-year-old Mamalabi was living along with her daughter and son-in-law.

The minor, who lived in the ground-floor portion of the same building with her mother, allegedly entered the house and served the elderly woman a sweet laced with sleeping pills.

After she lost consciousness, two gold chains weighing 2 and 3 sovereigns each were stolen.