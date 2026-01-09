Aavin outlets in TN districts run out of butter

COIMBATORE: Butter lovers visiting Aavin outlets will have to go back disappointed as the popular dairy product is out of stock for the last three months.

The shortage has been reported in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Erode districts, said staff at Aavin outlets.

Aavin sources claimed the lack of stock is due to the diversion of butter to produce ghee which has a large demand during the prolonged festival season lasting from Deepavali to Pongal and also including the two-month Mandala-Makaravilakku Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

Customers claimed that neither Aavin outlets nor other private shops across Coimbatore district have its butter. Aavin parlour staff tell customers that there has been no supply from supply centres.

The webpage of Aavin, Coimbatore, has not listed butter among other milk products.

Aavin butter is preferred for its sound quality at a lower price compared to other brands. Now, regular users of Aavin butter buy other popular brands paying more.

Leading private dairy firms sell the product at about Rs 300 for 500 grams. For instance, a 500 gram carton of Aavin butter is priced at Rs 262, whereas Amul butter of the same quantity costs Rs 285 at retail stores.