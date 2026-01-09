Cane farmers press TN government to hike incentive as promise not met

SALEM: With sugar mills across Tamil Nadu commencing their crushing season, farmers are pressing the state government to raise its special incentive to Rs 700/tonne so that the promised support price of Rs 4,000/tonne can be actualised, as recovery rates across most mills remain below the marginal levels required to trigger higher central payments.

Apart from several privately operated mills, Tamil Nadu has 14 government-run sugar mills in operation this season- 12 cooperative mills and two public sector units, Arignar Anna Sugar Mills Thanjavur and Perambalur Sugar Mills Ltd. While the cane year runs from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026, the crushing season began at different times across mills. Two cooperative mills have completed crushing, while operations continue in the remaining. Officials said that final recovery rates can be determined only after the season concludes and that current figures are provisional.

Recovery rates are crucial as they directly determine the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) payable to farmers. The FRP is fixed by the central government before the crushing season to ensure a guaranteed price and is decided on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). For the 2025-26 season, the FRP is Rs 3,550/tonne at a basic recovery rate of 10.25%, with Rs 34.6/tonne added or deducted for every 0.1% change in recovery. However, farmers will receive a minimum of Rs 3,290.5/tonne as no deduction applies for recovery below 9.5%. The FRP is 4.41% higher than in 2024-25.