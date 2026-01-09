CM Stalin launches Pongal gift scheme for 2.2 cr ration cardholders

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday launched the state government’s Pongal gift scheme, under which Rs 3,000 in cash, along with essential commodities, will be distributed to over 2.22 crore rice ration cardholders and Sri Lankan Tamil families residing in rehabilitation camps across TN.

Kicking off the distribution at a fair price shop in Alandur, Chennai, the CM said the initiative aimed to enable people to celebrate Pongal in a joyful and dignified manner. To avoid overcrowding at ration shops, tokens specifying the date and time of collection have been issued to beneficiaries. The distribution will take place at all fair price shops across TN from January 8 to 12.

Under the scheme, a total of 2,22,91,710 families will receive one kg of raw rice, one kg of sugar, a full sugarcane and Rs 3,000 in cash as a Pongal gift. In addition, the government has allocated funds for the distribution of 1.77 crore sarees and 1.77 crore dhotis to beneficiaries. The total expenditure for the Pongal gift package, including cash assistance, essential commodities, sarees and dhotis, amounts to Rs 7,604.29 crore.

The CM recalled that Pongal symbolises Tamil culture and tradition and is celebrated in gratitude to nature, farmers and cattle. He said the government had ensured that all eligible families benefit from the scheme ahead of the festival.

Ministers, MPs and MLAs are inaugurating the distribution in their respective districts. Stalin received a warm welcome from the public at the venue, with beneficiaries expressing gratitude for the timely assistance ahead of Pongal.

Ministers K R Periyakaruppan, T M Anbarasan and R Sakkarapani and other elected representatives were among those present during the event.