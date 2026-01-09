CM Stalin opens book fair, urges youth to cultivate habit of reading daily

CHENNAI: Inaugurating the 49th Chennai International Book Fair at the YMCA Grounds in Nandanam on Thursday, Chief Minister MK Stalin asked youngsters to cultivate the habit of reading daily at least for an hour.

After presenting Porkizhi awards, Stalin appealed people to visit the book fair during the holidays. “Come with your children and introduce them to books. The state government will continue to promote reading and progressive literature,” he said.

Calling upon the youth to take up reading, Stalin said, “Books are powerful tools of knowledge. If Tamil and Tamil Nadu are to flourish, and if you want to rise as achievers, you must firmly hold on to books. The more you read, the more your thoughts will grow, and those thoughts will turn into words,” he said.

Recalling the long journey of the Chennai Book Fair, the chief minister said it began in 1977, and has now reached its 49th year. “What started with just 13 stalls has grown to 900 stalls today, which clearly shows the success of the fair. I am confident that the newly elected office-bearers of Bapasi will take this success to the next level. Their work so far gives us that confidence,” he said. He also welcomed the decision to waive the entry fee to ensure more people visit the fair.

The chief minister also added, “Since 2017, I have been receiving books instead of shawls and bouquets during meetings. These books are being distributed to students, youth groups, reading circles and libraries through the Professor Anbazhagan Research Library.”

Highlighting government initiatives, Stalin said Tamil Nadu is the only state to provide permanent space for a book fair, at the Connemara Library and an annual grant of Rs 75 lakh for book fairs.