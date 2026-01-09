CM Stalin to launch ‘Ungal Kanava Sollunga’ today, pilot to cover 1.91 crore TN households

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch the new public outreach initiative, ‘Ungal Kanava Sollunga’ (Tell Us Your Dream), on Friday at Padianallur in Ponneri taluk of Tiruvallur district.

As part of a pilot exercise, around 1.91 crore rural and urban households will be covered through door-to-door visits by 50,000 trained volunteers, primarily members of women self-help groups.

According to a press release, the fieldwork will be carried out by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women. Volunteers will visit each household twice, first to distribute forms detailing government schemes availed of by the family, and later to verify and digitally upload the responses using a mobile application developed by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA).

The programme will be launched simultaneously across all districts by respective district ministers, with participation from MPs, MLAs, local body representatives, beneficiaries and volunteers, the release said.