Despite censor snags, Parasakthi on track for Saturday release

CHENNAI: Release misfortunes seem to be the flavour of this year’s Pongal releases in Tamil cinema. Following Jana Nayagan’s censorship issue and subsequent delay in release from the already announced date of January 9, shadows loom large over Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi. The film, which was scheduled for a January 10 release, hasn’t received its censor certification, and this has put a spanner in the works of the release plans.

Reports state that after reviewing the film on January 7 in Chennai, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) directed the makers to implement 23 cuts to remove portions highlighting an anti-Hindi imposition stance, a central theme of the film. Following this, director Sudha Kongara is reported to have approached the revising committee in Mumbai. This led to speculations that it will be tough for Parasakthi to adhere to its release schedule.

However, a source close to the production team assured that the release will happen as planned. “The film is on track for its January 10 release. We did not face the said censorship hurdles, and we are currently working to bring the film to theatres on the announced date,” the source said.

Nevertheless, if the certification isn’t accorded to the film on Friday, the release plans, not just in India but overseas too, will be in jeopardy, and it will mark the first time two big-ticket festive films miss their release date. It will also open the release window for other films that would want to cash in on the long Pongal weekend.

Parasakthi marks Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th outing, and also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in prominent roles. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film has music by G V Prakash Kumar, and is backed by Dawn Pictures’ Aakash Baskaran.