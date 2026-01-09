DMK top brass irked by TNCC’s demand to share power, bonhomie with Vijay

CHENNAI: The assertiveness in the demand by a section of Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu for sharing power in the government and the apparent outreach to actor-politician Vijay’s TVK have triggered unease within the DMK-led INDIA bloc, straining the otherwise long and stable relationship between the two parties.

While the senior DMK leadership has so far chosen to maintain silence so as to not escalate the issue further, party sources said that it was also an expression of the leadership’s displeasure.

Highly placed DMK sources said the leadership was unhappy with the Congress repeatedly raising alliance-related issues in the public domain when discussions were still under way with a comfortable amount of time left for finalising arrangements. These concerns, DMK sources confirmed, have been conveyed to the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The latest episode in the escalating tension was a group of TNCC leaders criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for ‘intentionally delaying’ the CBFC certification for Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’, at a time when even the TVK has not explicitly alleged political motives behind the delay.

A DMK functionary pointed to the AICC’s perceived reluctance to act against Praveen Chakravarty for his criticism of Tamil Nadu’s financial situation, despite his remarks coming under fire from senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram. “This signals the AICC is comfortable with such narratives, possibly (in the DMK’s eyes) as groundwork for future realignments,” the leader said.