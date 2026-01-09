EPS shuts door on OPS and Sasikala, winks at TTV

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday ruled out any possibility of re-admitting breakaway leaders O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala into the party, a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Palaniswami, however, did not dismiss the prospect of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by TTV Dhinakaran joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Discussions were under way with “several parties” to bring them into the alliance, and announcements would be made once talks are finalised, he said.

Seat-sharing talks will begin after finalising alliance: EPS

Amid media reports that the BJP was driving a hard bargain for over 50 seats and ministerial berths, Palaniswami clarified that he had discussed only the prevailing political situation in Tamil Nadu with Shah, as he could not meet the union minister during his visit to the state earlier this week.

He stressed that seat-sharing talks would begin only after the alliance structure was finalised and more parties formally joined the NDA.

Responding to a question on whether the inclusion of Panneerselvam and Sasikala would strengthen the AIADMK, Palaniswami said the party was already strong. He pointed out that the AIADMK had won 75 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections and that the vote-share difference with the DMK was just three percentage points.