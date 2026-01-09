Madras HC stays order for removing invasive, exotic species in Kodaikanal

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday stayed a G.O. passed by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest on November 4, 2025, which permitted removal of invasive and exotic species such as Wattle and Eucalyptus trees in Kodaikanal reserve forest.

A bench of justices G Jayachandran and K K Ramakrishnan stayed the G.O. following a PILfiled by an advocate G Thirumurugan alias Theeran Thirumurugan alleging illegal felling of over 1,000 trees in Kodaikanal reserve forest in Dindigul. The litigant stated in his petition that the Berijam Forest Area in Kodaikanal is a significant biodiversity zone which boasted of rich flora and fauna. However, a large number of trees, including Shola species, in the Mannavanur Range in Kodaikanal forest division were being felled and sold off, Thirumurugan alleged. On December 10, 2025, an inspection by the forest department at Mannavanur Road, Berijam Lake, revealed that over 1,200 trees were felled, he stated, adding that four forest officials were suspended over this.

Thirumurugan claimed that felling of trees in reserve forest areas is possible only if the union ministry of environment and forest issues no objection certificate, which cannot be issued by the state forest department. Stating that mere suspension of forest officials would not be enough, petitioner sought direction for imposing penalty and forming special investigation team to probe into the issue. The judges stayed the G.O. and adjourned the case to March 5 for filing response.