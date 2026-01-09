Madurai sees rise in cybercrime complaints in three years, investment scam tops list

MADURAI: Cybercrime complaints in the Madurai rural police limits have seen a steady rise over the past three years, increasing from 1,296 cases in 2023 to 2,149 in 2025, Superintendent of Police (SP) B K Arvind told TNIE on Thursday. He said FIRs are being registered based on the merits of each case.
The SP attributed the rise to the rapid growth in internet usage, smartphones and social media platforms, which has led to a surge in cyber-enabled crimes such as online financial fraud, investment scams, “digital arrest” scams, impersonation and malware attacks. “In Madurai rural, complaints registered through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) have shown a steady increase, with 1,296 complaints in 2023, 1,652 in 2024 and 2,149 in 2025. All complaints received through the portal are promptly scrutinised for legal action,” he said.
Explaining the nature of the crimes, Arvind said analysis showed that online investment scams accounted for the highest number of complaints, while digital arrest scams resulted in the largest financial losses. He pointed out a particularly alarming trend involving the circulation of malicious APK files disguised as official applications such as RTO challan, PM Kisan, court notices or banking apps. “Once installed, these applications allow fraudsters to remotely access mobile phones, steal sensitive information like OTPs and banking credentials, and carry out unauthorised transactions,” he said.
The SP further stated that the Madurai Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) has arrested several individuals over the last three years in both financial and social media-related cases. Of those arrested, 26 were from other states, highlighting the organised and inter-state nature of these cyber offences.
He said the increase in arrests was due to improved intelligence gathering, effective use of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) data and cooperation from social media intermediaries. Along with enforcement, the CCPS has also focused on recovering money lost to fraud. Between 2023 and 2025, a total of Rs 2.51 crore was recovered and returned to victims, including Rs 24.27 lakh in 2023, Rs 85.48 lakh in 2024 and Rs 1.41 crore in 2025.
In 2025 alone, 217 SIM cards used for fraudulent activities were blocked. In social media-related cases, accounts involved in impersonation or posting obscene content were reported and deactivated. Through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, the Madurai rural police recovered and returned 1,066 lost or stolen mobile phones in 2025, ranking first in Tamil Nadu, compared to 1,132 phones in 2024 and 84 in 2023.
As a preventive measure, the SP said the department regularly conducts cyber safety awareness programmes in schools, colleges and government offices.
(In case of online financial fraud, people are advised to immediately contact the 1930 Cyber Crime Helpline or lodge a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in)
Year Complaints Amount Recovered Phones Recovered
2023 1,296 24,27,543 84
2024 1,652 85,48,443 1,132
2025 2,149 1,41,86,645 1,066
Total 5,097 2,51,62,631 2,282