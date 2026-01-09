Madurai sees rise in cybercrime complaints in three years, investment scam tops list

MADURAI: Cybercrime complaints in the Madurai rural police limits have seen a steady rise over the past three years, increasing from 1,296 cases in 2023 to 2,149 in 2025, Superintendent of Police (SP) B K Arvind told TNIE on Thursday. He said FIRs are being registered based on the merits of each case.

The SP attributed the rise to the rapid growth in internet usage, smartphones and social media platforms, which has led to a surge in cyber-enabled crimes such as online financial fraud, investment scams, “digital arrest” scams, impersonation and malware attacks. “In Madurai rural, complaints registered through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) have shown a steady increase, with 1,296 complaints in 2023, 1,652 in 2024 and 2,149 in 2025. All complaints received through the portal are promptly scrutinised for legal action,” he said.

Explaining the nature of the crimes, Arvind said analysis showed that online investment scams accounted for the highest number of complaints, while digital arrest scams resulted in the largest financial losses. He pointed out a particularly alarming trend involving the circulation of malicious APK files disguised as official applications such as RTO challan, PM Kisan, court notices or banking apps. “Once installed, these applications allow fraudsters to remotely access mobile phones, steal sensitive information like OTPs and banking credentials, and carry out unauthorised transactions,” he said.