Pachaiyappa Trust lease case: Madras HC notice to DGP, commissioner

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against top police officers for allegedly failing to take action on a complaint lodged by the secretary and administrator of the Pachaiyappa’s Trust against a tenant who had allegedly verbally abused and threatened them over vacating a residential premises.

A division bench of justices G Jayachandran and K Kumaresh Babu on Thursday issued show cause notice to the DGP, Greater Chennai Police commissioner and assistant commissioner of Kilpauk based on a letter sent to the court by retired High Court judge V Parthiban who is the administrator of the trust.

Advocate M R Jothimanian represented the trust as the counsel for the Administrator General and Official Trustee.

The issue is related to a residential premise rented out to R M Saravanan at Thana Street in Purasaiwalkam. As per a court order, he was asked to vacate the premises and hand it over to the trust. Instead, he allegedly sub-let the house to a third party on lease by taking Rs 11 lakh.

On December 23, 2025, Saravanan, his wife Bhanumathi and their son went to the trust office along with G K Moorthy, a functionary of a political party and allegedly verbally abused and threatened Justice Parthiban and the secretary of the trust C Duraikannu.