Police move Madras HC to cancel ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s bail

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police have moved petitions in the Madras High Court praying for cancellation of the interim bail granted to YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar stating that he has not taken any specialised treatment other than visiting a hospital as an outpatient, besides releasing videos on social media intimidating the witnesses. The YouTuber’s condition, as per the petitions, is not as bad as portrayed in the court.

A division bench of justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman issued notice to the YouTuber’s mother, A Kamala, seeking response to the petitions. It adjourned the hearing to January 19, 2026.

The petitions filed by Saidapet and Admabakkam police inspectors stated that the YouTuber was granted interim bail by the court, on December 26, 2025, based on the petitions filed by his mother Kamala in order to provide him treatment for heart ailments and diabetes. However, he has not taken any specialised treatment except visiting a private hospital as an outpatient.

The police also alleged that Shankar has been abusing and blackmailing the complainant and witnesses through videos posted on YouTube and X.