Rising cost of clay and slump in demand leave Tiruchy potters in a spin ahead of Pongal

TIRUCHY: It is that time of the year when potters are usually in their busiest season but the artisanal community at Tiruchy’s Melakondayapettai and Keelkondayampettai are instead left busy worrying over demand for their seasonal earthenware dropping by “around 30%” this Pongal.

Such weakening demand adding to the issues of rising clay costs and restrictive extraction norms is turning what was once lightly regarded a seasonal slowdown into a deeper livelihood crisis, say the potters. R Saroja (62), a second-generation potter from Melakondayapettai, said escalating input costs have made the trade increasingly unviable.

"In 2023, a unit of clay weighing about 1,000 to 1,200 kg cost Rs 3,000. Now it is close to Rs 5,000," she said. With earnings shrinking, two of her sons have left pottery to find work as drivers. She, however, continues with her craft albeit on a “much smaller scale” with help from her daughters-in-law. The downturn is evident during Pongal, when demand for earthenware usually peaks. "Ten years ago, we used to make at least 1,000 pots before Pongal. This year, we made only around 200," Saroja said.

According to S R K Ramu (47), president of the local potters' association, policy changes introduced over the past three years have significantly increased production costs. "Potters are now allowed to extract clay only from ponds within their taluks or from private farmland. Clay from rivers, which produces stronger and better-quality pots, is banned," he said.