Tamil Nadu: Blinkit rider refuses to deliver rat poison to woman customer, wins praise from netizens

A Blinkit delivery partner in Tamil Nadu won the hearts of social media users after demonstrating remarkable presence of mind by refraining from delivering rat poison to a customer who had ordered it, potentially saving a life.

The young delivery partner, going by a report, received the order for three packets of rat poison late in the night.

He bought three packets of rat poison and went to the delivery address. After reaching the customer's location, and upon seeing the woman sobbing, he lied to the woman who ordered the rat poison, that he lost the packets on the way.

When he asked her whether she had ordered rat poison to die by suicide, she replied, "No bro"

He then told her that whatever issues she is facing, suicide is not a solution for that. After ensuring that he had convinced her, he posted a video on Instagram narrating the incident. He said only now he felt he has achieved something in life.