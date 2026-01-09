Youth charred to death after car rams into petroleum pipeline in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 22-year-old worker of a car showroom, who was asked to promote the vehicle, was charred to death on Wednesday after the car got engulfed in flames after hitting steel pipes placed on the roadside for underground natural gas project. According to police, the victim was travelling with two of his co-workers, and all three were inebriated.

The deceased Vimal Raj (22) of Kulathupalayam near Kovaipudur in the city was sitting on the front seat and the car was driven by Akash (23). Karthi alias Murali (24) was travelling with them.

After work on Wednesday night, they had consumed liquor and went for a drive. Around 7.30 pm, Akash, lost control while driving the car and hit a bike at Ettimadai junction. As passersby attempted to apprehend them, they attempted to flee the spot and in the melee, while approaching Thirumalaiyampalayam, hit the steel pipes stacked on the roadside in high speed. GAIL had kept the pipelines for underground natural gas project, sources said. The steel pipes jutted into the driver's cabin, damaging the engine and sparking a fire. Sensing danger, Akash and Karthi escaped with minor injuries, but Vimal Raj, who was trapped under the steel pipe, was charred to death inside the car, police said.

Onlookers alerted police and fire and rescue personnel, who then doused the fire and retrieved the body of the deceased person. The other two were admitted to a nearby hospital. KG Chavadi police have booked a case.