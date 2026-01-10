4,000 roadside eateries, hotels raided in Virudhunagar in 2025

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Food Safety Department inspected 4,415 high-risk food business establishments, including street food shops, restaurants, and bakeries, across the district during the 2025-26 financial year. Licences of 40 shops (excluding tobacco-selling outlets) were temporarily suspended after irregularities were detected. In addition, an estimated 200 to 500 food businesses, largely hawkers, were found operating without mandatory licences or registration.

Speaking to TNIE, Designated Food Officer S Mariappan said the most common violations included the absence of drinking water test reports, lack of medical fitness certificates certifying free from contagious diseases, non-availability of periodic food testing reports, absence of cleaning schedules, lack of food safety training for workers, failure to check the quality of food products while or after purchase, poor waste management practices, and the use of synthetic colours in unpermitted food items.

“Food items such as sweets, fruits, oil, and prepared foods, including rice and parotta mix, accounted for the majority of the seizures,” he said.

While cases related to food poisoning incidents linked to commercial food establishments were nil, a case was recorded following a temple feast at Kalvimadai in the Narikudi block in June.