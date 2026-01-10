Bull owners flag lack of transparency in issuing tokens for jallikattu events

CHENNAI: Even as jallikattu events have kicked off in delta districts and other regions, a section of bull owners and jallikattu enthusiasts have alleged a lack of transparency in the process of issuing tokens and permissions for bulls to participate. They claim that officials lack the expertise to assess whether a bull is capable of performing well in the sport.

According to them, bulls are allowed to participate in major venues such as Alanganallur, Palamedu and Avaniyapuram in Madurai, and other locations based purely on subjective judgment, without following any scientific or transparent criteria. As a result, bulls that lack the necessary capabilities and unable to perform effectively are also permitted.

Sources from the State Animal Welfare Board said that veterinary officials and revenue authorities primarily ensure that no cruelty is inflicted on animals and that the bulls are medically fit to participate in the event. “We do not have any mechanism to assess a bull’s ability to perform or succeed in the sport,” an official said.

Bull owners are required to register their animals on ahd.tn.gov.in/jallikattu/ to obtain tokens and approval for participation. On average, between 1,000 and 2,000 bulls are registered for each event held in Madurai, Pudukkottai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, and other districts.