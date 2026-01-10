DMDK holds alliance cards close to its chest, decision in month of Thai

PASAR: The People’s Rights Restoration Conference 2.0 of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) was held at Pasar near Thittakudi in Cuddalore district on Friday. Addressing the conference, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth said the party would announce its alliance decision in the Tamil month of Thai after final discussions with party functionaries.

“Neither national nor state parties have finalised their alliances. We will wait, consider all aspects and then take a decision that will bring respect to our cadre and functionaries,” she said.

Premalatha said several parties had earlier won elections with the support of DMDK but failed to respect the party. “This time, we will align with a party that respects us and our cadre. Discussions have been going on for many days. I am consulting cadre and functionaries before taking the decision,” she said.

Premalatha said she had already held discussions with district secretaries and sought their opinions. “I have read all their views. Many expect me to announce the alliance now, as I had mentioned during my campaign tour. I have decided on the alliance, but we will take time and announce it,” she added.

She said this was the first DMDK conference held after the death of Vijayakanth. “The conference was held with his blessings. We will carry forward his ideologies. The alliance we join will mark a major victory in the Assembly election,” she said.