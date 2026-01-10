Encroachment case: Madras HC rejects Sastra’s plea against eviction

CHENNAI: Holding that government lands are public lands and such public rights are to be protected by the constitutional courts, the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the petitions filed by Sastra university against the eviction notice issued by the revenue department authorities and directed them (government authorities) to evict the encroachers from 31.37 acres of land in Thanjavur district within four weeks.

The orders were passed by a division bench of justices S M Subramaniam and C Kumarappan.

“Government lands are public lands. Public rights are to be protected by the constitutional courts. When the government took a decision to develop originally an open air jail and presently, a prison in the government land and government orders have been issued, there is no reason for the court to interfere with the policy decision by paving way for encroachers to re-litigate the issue or to continue to possess the encroached public lands,” the bench said in the order. It held that the government has rightly issued the eviction notice dated February 25, 2022, to the university.