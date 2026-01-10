Madras HC to Centre: Consider Sri Lankan woman’s citizenship plea in humane manner

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has told the central government to adopt a humanitarian approach in deciding the citizenship application of a Sri Lankan woman who is at the risk of getting separated from her Indian husband and children due to expiry of her Indian visa, based on which she had been staying with her family in Pudukkottai since 2019.

Observing that children are entitled to maternal love, Justice GR Swaminathan advised the central government to consider regularising her stay in India either by issuing her a travel document or by extending her visa, till she becomes eligible to seek Indian citizenship.

The judge made the observations on a petition filed by Fathima Riyasa, seeking direction to the state and central government to consider her citizenship application dated December 6, 2022.

Riyasa, who is a Sri Lankan citizen, fell in love with Abdul Jabar, and the two married in Sri Lanka in 2018. They settled in Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu and have two children.

After Riyasa's Indian visa and Sri Lankan passport expired, she applied for renewal of both, and also made an application seeking Indian citizenship. The Pudukkottai collector did not forward the application to the central government, following which she moved the high court in 2022. The central government, in its counter affidavit, stated that Riyasa's application cannot be considered as she is an illegal immigrant.

Hearing both sides, Justice Swaminathan pointed out that Riyasa did not enter India illegally. She had Sri Lankan passport and Indian visa and had come to India with the support of the documents. She became an illegal immigrant due to expiry of her visa, the judge opined.