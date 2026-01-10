No talks on seat-sharing with AIADMK yet: Nainar

COIMBATORE: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran affirmed that no discussions have taken place so far with the AIADMK regarding seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu.

In a press meet at Coimbatore Airport on Friday, he said, the BJP’s central committee meetings are held as usual, when senior leaders, including the PM and the Home Minister, visit, they express their views on the political situation in TN. He also said that there is an expectation that the DMDK will join the NDA alliance, but the decision rests with that party’s leadership.

Regarding the question of who will contest from Coimbatore on behalf of the BJP, Nainar Nagenthran said that it will be decided by their party’s high command.