Poll-bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal to get three Amrit Bharat weekly trains

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, both heading into elections in April-May, are set to receive three Amrit Bharat weekly express trains in the coming days. The Railway Board has approved the introduction of three Amrit Bharat Express services to address rising passenger demand between the two states.

The Amrit Bharat Express is a non-AC train offering facilities comparable to the Vande Bharat Express.

These three express trains are part of a broader rollout of 11 Vande Bharat/Amrit Bharat services planned to be operated originating from various parts of Assam — another poll-bound state — and West Bengal to TN, Karnataka and other parts, and tentatively scheduled for introduction from January 17 or 18 from various stations under the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Official sources said the three new Amrit Bharat trains will operate on the Tambaram-Santragachi, Tiruchirapalli-New Jalpaiguri, and Nagercoil-New Jalpaiguri routes. The Railway Board has issued formal orders finalising both routes and schedules. Each rake will consist of eight sleeper coaches, 11 second-class sitting coaches, a disabled-friendly coach, and a pantry car.