Pongal rush: Passengers call for proper crowd control at bus stands in Kovai

COIMBATORE: In view of the surge of travellers during the Pongal festival, the TNSTC and the police have been urged to ensure proper crowd management at bus stands in Coimbatore.

Passengers, particularly women, children, and senior citizens, struggle to board special festival buses at the bus stands in Coimbatore city.

P Arulmozhi, a student of Bharathiar University, told TNIE that she travels to her native place in Salem during weekends and festival times from the Gandhipuram Central Bus Stand.

The crowd is larger during a festival period when compared to weekends, she noted.

"As people travel to their hometowns with luggage, passengers, including women, often have to run behind buses as they enter the bus stands to take up seats. When the buses stop at the platforms, some passengers attempt to board without allowing others to alight. Unnecessary quarrels thus break out among passengers," she said, adding such practices pose inconvenience and danger.

"Besides, males often board the buses through the women's footboards at the front, without allowing female passengers to enter. They also occupy the women's seats in the front. As a result, women who board the bus last are forced to travel standing for more than five hours amid heavy crowding. This is a serious issue," Arulmozhi said.