Ramadoss praises Stalin, signals intent to join hands with DMK

CHENNAI: Two days after the Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK faction entered the AIADMK-BJP alliance, PMK founder S Ramadoss on Friday described the four-year tenure of Chief Minister MK Stalin as “good”, signalling his intent to join the DMK-led alliance for the Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters at his residence in Thailapuram garden, Ramadoss said the Stalin-led government has been functioning well.

He also recalled how the PMK had extended unconditional support to the DMK government between 2006 and 2011, when it was short of a majority.

When asked whether the PMK could consider joining an alliance in which Thol Thirumavalavan-led VCK was a constituent, Ramadoss said politics is unpredictable and that nothing could be ruled out or confirmed at this stage. “In politics, anything can happen or nothing may happen. It is not possible to give a definite answer now,” he remarked.

Responding to a question on whether the PMK would seek a share in power as part of any alliance, Ramadoss reiterated the party’s earlier stand during the DMK regime under M Karunanidhi.

”During Karunanidhi’s tenure, we extended unconditional support to the DMK government for five years without seeking any positions or power-sharing arrangements,” he said, noting that while Congress leaders in the alliance had expressed interest in participating in the government, he had consciously chosen otherwise.

Reiterating that the PMK has always upheld principled politics, Ramadoss said the party’s future course would be decided at an appropriate time.