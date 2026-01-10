‘Share your dreams’, CM plans grand vision for TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched a new state-wide outreach initiative, “Unga Kanava Sollunga” (Tell your dream), aimed at directly engaging with citizens to understand their aspirations, future needs and to receive feedback on government schemes.

“I am going to announce a grand vision plan for Tamil Nadu. This vision will be forward-looking, with a clear roadmap towards 2030,” the chief minister said while speaking at the launch in Padianallur at Ponneri taluk of Tiruvallur district.

Stalin said the programme marked a significant moment where an elected government was formally reaching out to people to listen to their dreams and translate them into policy action. “I am here to ask you to tell us your dreams and to assure you that we will work to fulfil them,” he said.

Recalling his speech at a massive public meeting in Tiruchy ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, Stalin said he had articulated seven key promises, which he described as his dreams for Tamil Nadu.

These included expanding opportunities and prosperity, increasing agricultural productivity and farmer welfare, ensuring adequate drinking water for all, providing quality education and advanced healthcare, developing attractive cities, strengthening rural infrastructure to improve living standards, and creating an inclusive Tamil Nadu for everyone.