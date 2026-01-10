Sivakarthikeyan’s 'Parasakthi' gets CBFC nod, hits theatres today

CHENNAI: Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a UA 16+ certificate, enabling its release as scheduled on January 10.

The certification was confirmed by the film’s producers, Dawn Pictures, through an online announcement on Friday. Following the clearance, advance bookings expanded across Chennai theatres. Earlier, ticket sales were limited to just three theatres in the city.

The 162.43-minute film had encountered delays after the CBFC initially proposed nearly 38 cuts, reportedly linked to its depiction of the anti-Hindi agitations of the 1960s in TN. Industry sources said, Sudha Kongara approached the revising committee, arguing that the suggested edits would compromise the film’s historical narrative, after which the board granted approval.