Suspects arrested by Coimbatore police over suffer fracture in limbs

COIMBATORE: Four suspects arrested in three different crimes in the last three days have suffered fractures in their hands and legs during the arrest processes in Coimbatore city, said police.

In the first case, two suspects arrested in a revenge murder at Kempatty Colony allegedly suffered fractures on their legs, while another two suspects arrested in ganja peddling and robbery cases suffered fractures on their hands.

According to the police, Selvapuram police had traced the suspects Manojkumar (27) and Kamalakannan (24) of Kempatty colony over the murder of S Praveen Kumar (24) from the same area. They belong to two different gangs, and Praveen Kumar and his friends had allegedly murdered a youth namely Gokulakrishnan on September 7, 2024. To avenge it, Gokulakrishnan's friendsmurdered Praveen Kumar on Wednesday evening at an isolated place near Kempatti Colony.

The Selvapuram police caught the two suspects on Thursday night after a struggle. However, the duo had attempted to flee from the police custody and met with an accident, causing fracture on their legs. The duo has been admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), said police.