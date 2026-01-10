Suspects arrested by Coimbatore police over suffer fracture in limbs

COIMBATORE: Four suspects arrested in three different crimes in the last three days have suffered fractures in their hands and legs during the arrest processes in Coimbatore city, said police.
In the first case, two suspects arrested in a revenge murder at Kempatty Colony allegedly suffered fractures on their legs, while another two suspects arrested in ganja peddling and robbery cases suffered fractures on their hands.
According to the police, Selvapuram police had traced the suspects Manojkumar (27) and Kamalakannan (24) of Kempatty colony over the murder of S Praveen Kumar (24) from the same area. They belong to two different gangs, and Praveen Kumar and his friends had allegedly murdered a youth namely Gokulakrishnan on September 7, 2024. To avenge it, Gokulakrishnan's friendsmurdered Praveen Kumar on Wednesday evening at an isolated place near Kempatti Colony.
The Selvapuram police caught the two suspects on Thursday night after a struggle. However, the duo had attempted to flee from the police custody and met with an accident, causing fracture on their legs. The duo has been admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), said police.
In another incident, a 25-year-old youth, namely A Sathish, alias Sathishkumar, from CMC Colony on Variety Hall Road in Town Hall, was arrested by the Variety Hall Road police on Thursday for selling ganja at CMC Colony. Police arrested him and seized 3.1 kg of ganja from him. During the arrest process, he allegedly tried to flee from police custody and met with an accident, which caused a fracture in his right hand.
Similarly, one more suspect, Mohammad Saheem (23), who was arrested on robbery charges, has also suffered a fracture on his right hand during the alleged escape attempt.
The police said Saheem and a college student, Kamalesh (20) of Kuniyamuthur, barged into a room belonging to two IT employees at Farooq Nagar, Kovaipudur, on Tuesday and robbed `1,500 and a mobile phone from them at knifepoint.
The duo allegedly robbed the money through the UPI payment method and assaulted the room inmates. Based on their complaint, the Kuniyamuthur police on Thursday arrested the robbers, and one of them suffered a fracture on Friday.
All the injured suspects have been admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, and further investigation on these cases is underway, said police.