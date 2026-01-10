Tamil Nadu Congress tells leaders to stop commenting on alliance

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Friday asked party leaders to refrain from commenting publicly on alliance-related matters, stating that all decisions must be taken only in consultation with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership.

The directive comes amid speculation within the Congress and media reports about a possible realignment ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, including claims that the party was exploring ties with actor Vijay-led TVK.

In a strongly worded statement, Selvaperunthagai alleged that the BJP, which he said has failed to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu, was attempting to engineer alliances by exerting pressure through central agencies. He warned that any move to weaken the INDIA bloc would directly benefit the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

He further alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is spearheading efforts to expand the BJP’s presence in the state by using “all possible means”, including coercion. Political parties unwilling to align with the BJP, he claimed, are being targeted through agencies such as the Income Tax Department, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.