TN notifies 100 blocks, reserved forest area increases by 135 sq km

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has notified 100 forest blocks as Reserved Forests (RF) between 2021 and 2025, marking a major expansion of legally protected landscapes across the state and reinforcing long-term biodiversity conservation and climate resilience goals. The move has added about 135 sq km to the state's RF area, increasing it from 26,450 sq km to 26,585 sq km, according to official data released by Forest Minister RS Raja Kannappan.
The newly notified forests, spread across 10 districts — Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Madurai, Kallakurichi, Theni, Sivaganga, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Salem and Tenkasi — together cover 13,494.95 hectares. Among them, the Highways Forest Block in Theni, at 2,836.33 hectares, is the single largest addition, underscoring the focus on securing ecologically sensitive landscapes.
Explaining the ecological significance of the Nilgiris landscape, Vengatesh Prabhu, divisional forest officer (Gudalur), said the notifications were critical for securing wildlife corridors between existing protected areas. "Cherumulli forest block borders the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, while Yellamalai forest block lies close to Mukurthi National Park. These forests are two of the most protected biodiversity-rich areas in the state. Bringing them under RF status strengthens biodiversity conservation, forest fire management and long-term habitat protection," he said.
Vengatesh Prabhu noted that many of these lands were historically classified as janmam reserve lands. A special committee constituted by the state government, which he chairs, is closely examining parcels that are ecologically critical and can be notified swiftly. "Seven to eight more proposals, involving around 100 hectares, have already been forwarded to the government for notification under the Forest Act," he said.
The notification of forest lands in Megamalai has particular conservation significance, officials said. The Highways Forest Block and adjoining extensions fall within the Megamalai-Srivilliputhur landscape, a key part of the southern Western Ghats known for high endemism and the movement of elephants, tigers and other wildlife.
Forest department officials said the newly notified Megamalai blocks form an important buffer and connectivity zone between existing protected forests, helping curb fragmentation, regulate land-use pressures and secure one of Tamil Nadu's most ecologically sensitive mountain ecosystems.
In Dindigul, the notification process resolved long-pending issues. Naga Satish, divisional forest officer, Dindigul, said several forest blocks had remained unnotified due to boundary disputes. "Some of these lands were stuck due to lack of clarity in boundary demarcation. It required a major survey effort. A few forest blocks notified now had been under process for nearly two decades," he said, adding that some of these patches are critical for slender loris conservation.
Senior officials said every notification followed a rigorous legal process under Section 16 of the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882, led by Forest Settlement Officers, ensuring full compliance with statutory procedures and granting permanent legal protection.
Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forests, said the expansion of RFs would "strengthen ecological security, safeguard critical wildlife habitats, secure ecological corridors and watersheds, and enhance carbon sequestration and climate resilience across landscapes."
Anurag Mishra, special secretary, emphasised that legally protected forests act as long-term ecological infrastructure, ensuring biodiversity conservation, water security and climate stability for future generations.
100 new reserved forests: District-wise break-up
District Number of Forest Blocks Total area (in hectares)
Dharmapuri 8 224.07
Dindigul 37 3,273.69
Kallakurichi 4 4,117.86
Madurai 5 206.18
Theni 8 3,011.42
The Nilgiris 20 701.47
Namakkal 3 722.90
Sivagangai 5 958.76
Salem 9 268.78
Tenkasi 1 9.79
Total 100 13,494.95