TN notifies 100 blocks, reserved forest area increases by 135 sq km

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has notified 100 forest blocks as Reserved Forests (RF) between 2021 and 2025, marking a major expansion of legally protected landscapes across the state and reinforcing long-term biodiversity conservation and climate resilience goals. The move has added about 135 sq km to the state's RF area, increasing it from 26,450 sq km to 26,585 sq km, according to official data released by Forest Minister RS Raja Kannappan.

The newly notified forests, spread across 10 districts — Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Madurai, Kallakurichi, Theni, Sivaganga, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Salem and Tenkasi — together cover 13,494.95 hectares. Among them, the Highways Forest Block in Theni, at 2,836.33 hectares, is the single largest addition, underscoring the focus on securing ecologically sensitive landscapes.

Explaining the ecological significance of the Nilgiris landscape, Vengatesh Prabhu, divisional forest officer (Gudalur), said the notifications were critical for securing wildlife corridors between existing protected areas. "Cherumulli forest block borders the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, while Yellamalai forest block lies close to Mukurthi National Park. These forests are two of the most protected biodiversity-rich areas in the state. Bringing them under RF status strengthens biodiversity conservation, forest fire management and long-term habitat protection," he said.