TN partners with German firm to give students access to quantum computing

CHENNAI: Positioning itself at the forefront of India’s emerging quantum ecosystem, Tamil Nadu has unveiled a state-backed initiative to give students and startups direct access to real quantum computing hardware — an approach that departs sharply from the largely theoretical or simulator-based exposure common today.

At the UmagineTN 2026 summit, the state-supported iTNT Hub signed a letter of intent with Germany-based deep-tech firm XeedQ GmbH to launch one of India’s first government-led quantum computing programmes anchored in hands-on experimentation rather than abstract learning.

Under the initiative, learners and early-stage innovators in TN will be able to work on an actual quantum computer, marking a shift from cloud-based simulations to real-world quantum workflows. In the first phase, students and startups across the state will receive remote access to a 4-qubit quantum computer developed by XeedQ, enabling them to test algorithms, understand system behaviour, and engage with the constraints and possibilities of real quantum hardware.

In the second phase, TN could become the first Indian state to physically place a quantum computer within its public innovation ecosystem, significantly lowering the entry barrier to one of the world’s most complex and capital-intensive technologies.