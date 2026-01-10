TN partners with German firm to give students access to quantum computing

CHENNAI: Positioning itself at the forefront of India’s emerging quantum ecosystem, Tamil Nadu has unveiled a state-backed initiative to give students and startups direct access to real quantum computing hardware — an approach that departs sharply from the largely theoretical or simulator-based exposure common today.
At the UmagineTN 2026 summit, the state-supported iTNT Hub signed a letter of intent with Germany-based deep-tech firm XeedQ GmbH to launch one of India’s first government-led quantum computing programmes anchored in hands-on experimentation rather than abstract learning.
Under the initiative, learners and early-stage innovators in TN will be able to work on an actual quantum computer, marking a shift from cloud-based simulations to real-world quantum workflows. In the first phase, students and startups across the state will receive remote access to a 4-qubit quantum computer developed by XeedQ, enabling them to test algorithms, understand system behaviour, and engage with the constraints and possibilities of real quantum hardware.
In the second phase, TN could become the first Indian state to physically place a quantum computer within its public innovation ecosystem, significantly lowering the entry barrier to one of the world’s most complex and capital-intensive technologies.
The programme will be anchored by iTNT Hub, a public-private platform supported by TN government, and will work closely with universities, startups and research communities across the state. XeedQ will provide the quantum hardware, remote access infrastructure, technical expertise and learning support, while the state ecosystem will focus on adoption, capacity-building and use-case development.The initiative will be housed at iTNT Hub within the Anna University campus.
“Quantum computing should not remain locked inside labs or limited to theory. By giving students and startups direct access to real quantum hardware, TN is creating confidence, capability and curiosity at the right stage. This programme is about learning by doing, and that is how meaningful quantum ecosystems are built,” said Gopalakrishnan Balasubramanian, founder and chief executive of XeedQ. “
The pilot phase will be jointly reviewed by iTNT Hub and XeedQ, with metrics focused on usage, learning outcomes and broader ecosystem impact. Subject to results, it could be expanded to include additional infrastructure, wider access and longer-term institutional partnerships.