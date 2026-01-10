TN to give inputs to Centre on transport, logistics body soon

CHENNAI: The Centre is planning to establish a centralised authority to steer transport and logistics planning by proposing creation of an Integrated Transport and Logistics Authority (ITLA) now under inter-ministerial consultation.

The state government is currently examining the proposal and is expected to offrer its suggestions to the centre soon, official sources said. This comes after inputs were sought from various agencies, including Chennai Metro Rail Limited. It is learnt that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has already conveyed its assent.

Under the proposal, ITLA will be set up as a not-for-profit special purpose vehicle under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, to be called the Gati-Shakti Transport and Logistics Planning and Research Authority (GTLPRA).