TNUHDB tenement areas in Chennai to get streetlights by Jan 31

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has taken up the installation of new streetlights in 123 Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenement areas across the city at a cost of `10.85 crore. All the works are scheduled to be completed by January 31.

The project involves installing 2,782 high-intensity LED streetlights, 1,476 streetlight poles, and nine high-mast lights. The locations requiring streetlights were identified through detailed field surveys.

According to an official release, 48 of the tenement areas now have 964 poles, seven high-mast lights and 1,651 LED lights installed and commissioned for public usage. Meanwhile, installation works are under way in the remaining 75 areas, covering 512 poles, two high-mast lights, and 1,131 LED streetlights.

Meanwhile, the city corporation had carried out an extensive overnight ‘deep cleaning’ drive across several major arterial roads in the city on Thursday. It focused on key stretches, including the Jawaharlal Nehru 100-Feet Road from the Kathipara junction to Koyambedu, Kathipara-Airport Road, Koyambedu-Maduravoyal Road, East Coast Road in Adyar and Perungudi, Velachery-Tambaram Main Road, and roads in Alandur, Kotturpuram, and Sholinganallur.

As part of the drive, conservancy workers were engaged to remove accumulated silt and dust, construction and demolition waste, unauthorised banners/posters, cable wires, abandoned vehicles, and encroachments along the roads and footpaths. Additionally, overgrown tree branches near streetlights were trimmed, and pavements were washed to restore walkability for pedestrians.