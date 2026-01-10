UGD lines in Dharmapuri damaged by ROB works in Bharathipuram

DHARMAPURI: The underground pipelines that had been laid across 14 wards by Dharmapuri municipality as part of its Phase II construction were damaged in Ward 31 by the ongoing railway over bridge works by the state highways connecting Bharathipuram and Vennampatti.

The project worth Rs 82.15 crores, which had begun nearly eight months ago, involves laying down 1,225 pipes underground, covering a total length of 46.5 km. Residents of Bharathipuram are enraged by the poor planning, alleged negligence, and wastage of funds due to negligence.

Speaking to TNIE, A Prabhakaran from Bharathipuram said, "For the past 8 months, the 66ft road of Bharathipuram (ward 31) has been ravaged by the UGD project, and after months of digging, the UGD pipeline was laid down. But now, the state highways department has begun construction of the Bharathipuram-Vennampatti road, and the previously laid UGD lines are being broken. While we can accept both these schemes, as it is crucial to the development of the municipality, it is unacceptable that one scheme is damaging the other. This is mainly due to the municipality's negligence in overseeing its project."