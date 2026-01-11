BJP to take a call on joining ministry after election results: Nagenthran

COIMBATORE: BJP will decide on joining the state ministry only after the results of the Assembly election are out, stated BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran in Coimbatore on Saturday. Sounding upbeat on his party's prospects he claimed it would have a "double-digit number of MLAs" in the House.
He also lashed out at Chief Minister M K Stalin for his remark on censor board being a new weapon of the BJP government, and asked if the latter is aware that the film 'Parasakthi' has been granted a certificate ahead of its release on January 10.
"When the censor board has followed its rules and cleared 'Parasakthi', why should the chief minister link the certification issues for Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan' with the central government," he asked.
When asked about the removal of dialogues related to former Chief Minister CN Annadurai from the movie 'Parasakthi' and whether the central government is afraid of him, Nagenthran replied, "No one is afraid of Anna. We are only praising and honouring him."
On whether Tamil Nadu would have a coalition government after the state polls, Nagenthran replied tactfully stating that an NDA constituent will form the government.
He however reiterated that the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance's Tamil Nadu is AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.
When asked whether those who win on BJP's poll symbol would become ministers, he replied that too can be considered later. "So far, we have not exerted any pressure for a share in the Cabinet.We will announce the number of seats BJP will contest once it is finalised. BJP will send a double-digit number of MLAs to the Tamil Nadu Assembly," he said.
He also clarified so far no discussion has taken place with the DMDK regarding an alliance, and they too have not said anything. "One by one, parties have started coming forward to join the alliance," Nagenthran added.
When asked whether BJP is targeting the Kongu region specifically, he said "We are not targeting only the Kongu region. We are targeting the entire Tamil Nadu."
Nagenthran along with Tamil Nadu BJP in-charge Sudhakar Reddy and BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan worshipped at the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in Ukkadam on Saturday.
While speaking to reporters, Nagenthran said "religious conversions took place and Hindu temples were destroyed during the Mughal rule. Mahmud of Ghazni invaded the Somnath temple 17 times and looted its wealth. Shanti Pooja is being performed in 150 Shiva temples across Tamil Nadu to mark the 75th anniversary of the restoration of the Somnath temple As part of this, we worshipped here and prayed for the formation of a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Tamil Nadu."
(with inputs from PTI)