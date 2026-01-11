BJP to take a call on joining ministry after election results: Nagenthran

COIMBATORE: BJP will decide on joining the state ministry only after the results of the Assembly election are out, stated BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran in Coimbatore on Saturday. Sounding upbeat on his party's prospects he claimed it would have a "double-digit number of MLAs" in the House.

He also lashed out at Chief Minister M K Stalin for his remark on censor board being a new weapon of the BJP government, and asked if the latter is aware that the film 'Parasakthi' has been granted a certificate ahead of its release on January 10.

"When the censor board has followed its rules and cleared 'Parasakthi', why should the chief minister link the certification issues for Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan' with the central government," he asked.

When asked about the removal of dialogues related to former Chief Minister CN Annadurai from the movie 'Parasakthi' and whether the central government is afraid of him, Nagenthran replied, "No one is afraid of Anna. We are only praising and honouring him."

On whether Tamil Nadu would have a coalition government after the state polls, Nagenthran replied tactfully stating that an NDA constituent will form the government.

He however reiterated that the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance's Tamil Nadu is AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.