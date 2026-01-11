Bypass road project stalled, traffic woes persist in Velankanni town

NAGAPATTINAM: Traffic congestion continues to trouble tourists visiting the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni due to the absence of broader roads and alternate routes, with vehicles often stuck for several hours, especially during holidays and festive seasons. All vehicles heading to Velankanni are forced to use a single entry route from the Nagapattinam-Vedaranyam East Coast Road (ECR), passing through the town arch and a narrow state highway stretch to reach the bus stand and parking area.
The current road used by the commuters is seven metres wide and stretches about 2 kilometres, according to highways department officials. "During festive seasons, more than one lakh pilgrims and tourists visit Velankanni. On regular days, around 15,000 visitors arrive, while weekends see over 25,000 visitors," said Thomas Alva Edison, Vice President, Special Grade Town Panchayat, Velankanni.
He said the town is accessed mainly through a single entry point from the ECR. "All tourist buses, private vehicles, and government buses use the same main road to reach the bus stand. On weekends and holidays, vehicles coming from opposite directions cannot pass, resulting in prolonged congestion from the arch to the bus stand," he added.
Ambulances and fire service vehicles are also forced to wait in traffic. Commuters and locals said an alternate road to divert buses and tourist vehicles directly to the ECR can solve the problem. "If an alternate route is created, traffic congestion in the town centre and near the bus stand can be largely avoided," said a commuter.
The demand had been raised earlier, and a joint inspection by revenue and highways department officials was also conducted. "An alignment for the alternate road was identified, and it was assured that the project would be taken up through the highways department," Edison said.
Official sources in the highways department said land has been identified for a 10-metre-wide, two-lane bypass road, proposed to run parallel to the existing road connecting to the parking area of the church, beginning within 500 metres ahead of the current stretch.
However, sources said the project has been stalled as a proposal seeking Rs 77 crore for land acquisition is yet to receive approval from the state finance department. The existing road and the proposed bypass will function as two-way roads during normal periods.
During festivals and weekends, the two roads will be designated separately for incoming and outgoing traffic to ease congestion, sources said. Urging swift action, the people requested the expedition of land acquisition so that the long-pending alternate road could be developed at the earliest to address the town's growing traffic problem.