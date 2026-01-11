Bypass road project stalled, traffic woes persist in Velankanni town

Ambulances and fire service vehicles are also forced to wait in traffic. Commuters and locals said an alternate road to divert buses and tourist vehicles directly to the ECR can solve the problem. "If an alternate route is created, traffic congestion in the town centre and near the bus stand can be largely avoided," said a commuter.

The demand had been raised earlier, and a joint inspection by revenue and highways department officials was also conducted. "An alignment for the alternate road was identified, and it was assured that the project would be taken up through the highways department," Edison said.

Official sources in the highways department said land has been identified for a 10-metre-wide, two-lane bypass road, proposed to run parallel to the existing road connecting to the parking area of the church, beginning within 500 metres ahead of the current stretch.

However, sources said the project has been stalled as a proposal seeking Rs 77 crore for land acquisition is yet to receive approval from the state finance department. The existing road and the proposed bypass will function as two-way roads during normal periods.

During festivals and weekends, the two roads will be designated separately for incoming and outgoing traffic to ease congestion, sources said. Urging swift action, the people requested the expedition of land acquisition so that the long-pending alternate road could be developed at the earliest to address the town's growing traffic problem.