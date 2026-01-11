Case filed for tying flag on tree near dargah on Thiruparankundram hill

MADURAI: The Madurai city police on Friday registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly tying a flag on a tree on the Thiruparankundram hill during the commencement of the Santhanakoodu festival at Sikandar Badhusha Dargah on the night of December 21.

According to complainant J Sathyaseelan, a superintendent from the temple, the tree location on the hill comes under the purview of Subramania Swami temple. On the night of December 21, a few unknown persons tied a flag – indicating the festival at the dargah – to a tree. He demanded action against them.

Based on the complaint lodged at the Thiruparankundram police station on Friday, a case was registered under sections 329(3), 298, and 299 of BNS on the same day.