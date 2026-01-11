Case filed for tying flag on tree near dargah on Thiruparankundram hill

MADURAI: The Madurai city police on Friday registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly tying a flag on a tree on the Thiruparankundram hill during the commencement of the Santhanakoodu festival at Sikandar Badhusha Dargah on the night of December 21.
According to complainant J Sathyaseelan, a superintendent from the temple, the tree location on the hill comes under the purview of Subramania Swami temple. On the night of December 21, a few unknown persons tied a flag – indicating the festival at the dargah – to a tree. He demanded action against them.
Based on the complaint lodged at the Thiruparankundram police station on Friday, a case was registered under sections 329(3), 298, and 299 of BNS on the same day.
This complaint comes in the wake of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court asking the temple EO (executive officer), Yagna Narayanan, whether the dargah officials had obtained permission before tying a flag on the tree situated near the Deepathoon.
The court asked this on Friday during the hearing of a contempt petition over non-compliance with the order of the court dated December 1.
In response, Narayanan had said no permission was obtained. When the court asked why the officer had not taken any action on the matter, Narayanan stated that he would lodge a complaint immediately.
Santhanakoodu festival, including Kanduri, in the dargah on the Thiruparankundram hill was held from December 21 to January 6.