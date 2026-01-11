DMK bloc will win over 200 seats in Assembly poll: CM Stalin

Stalin said the Dravidian Model government had implemented several welfare schemes and achieved significant milestones since assuming office in May 2021. “I do not have to explain our achievements to you. But it is your responsibility to take them to the people,” he told DMK cadre and supporters.

Stating that the Pongal event was organised to energise and motivate party workers, Stalin said they (DMK) had already completed nearly 50% of the work required for the elections, with the remaining half to be accomplished in the coming months. “This event has been arranged to encourage you and prepare you for the next phase of the political battle,” he said.

Extending Pongal greetings to those present, Stalin urged party workers to take a pledge to ensure a massive victory for the alliance in the upcoming elections and concluded his address on a note of confidence and optimism.