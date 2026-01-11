Frame caste census norms by consulting CMs: Stalin to PM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to constitute a consultative mechanism involving chief ministers and representatives of states to discuss and refine the guidelines for caste enumeration, which is going to be part of the forthcoming national census.

He said such a consultative mechanism is important since caste enumeration is an “exceedingly sensitive matter” and any pitfalls in the process could even lead to further exacerbation of divisions in the society.

Stalin said caste enumeration touched upon “deep-rooted social dynamics, regional variations in caste structures, and the potential for unintended societal tensions if not handled with utmost care”.