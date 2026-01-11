Frame caste census norms by consulting CMs: Stalin to PM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to constitute a consultative mechanism involving chief ministers and representatives of states to discuss and refine the guidelines for caste enumeration, which is going to be part of the forthcoming national census.
He said such a consultative mechanism is important since caste enumeration is an “exceedingly sensitive matter” and any pitfalls in the process could even lead to further exacerbation of divisions in the society.
Stalin said caste enumeration touched upon “deep-rooted social dynamics, regional variations in caste structures, and the potential for unintended societal tensions if not handled with utmost care”.
“The framing of questions, categories, sub-categories, and the methodology for data collection must be precise, inclusive, and free from ambiguity to ensure accuracy and public trust,” Stalin added and stressed that any shortcomings could lead to disputes, inaccuracies or even exacerbate divisions.
He said though Census is a union subject, its outcomes profoundly impact state-level policies on education, employment, reservation and welfare schemes, it is imperative that the union government consults all states and union territories before finalising the guidelines and questionnaire.
“Such consultation would allow incorporation of diverse perspectives, account for state-specific nuances, and foster cooperative federalism in this critical exercise,” Stalin said.
He also urged the prime minister to exercise due diligence in designing the framework and conducting pilot testing where necessary to safeguard the sensitivity of the process and ensure the data’s reliability for advancing social justice.
Earlier in the letter, Stalin welcomed the decision to include caste enumeration in the Census, by pointing out that Tamil Nadu government has been at the forefront of this demand since it aligned with the long-standing emphasis of the state for comprehensive, reliable data to address historical inequalities and ensure targeted welfare measures. “This decision vindicates our consistent advocacy for evidence-based social justice,” Stalin added.
“I am confident that under your leadership, this historic opportunity will be utilised to strengthen India’s commitment to equality and inclusivity, while upholding the principles of federalism,” he said in the letter.