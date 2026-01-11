Karur deaths: Central team checks Vijay’s campaign van

KARUR: A day after inspecting the stampede site in Velusamypuram, a 10-member expert team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), as part of investigation into the deadly incident that broke out during a TVK campaign in September 2025, on Saturday examined the campaign van that the party’s president, Vijay, had used and also held an inquiry with its driver in Karur.

The van was brought from Chennai and parked at the PWD circuit house, where a CBI team probing the case is camping, on the premises of the district collectorate.

Examining the interiors of the van alongside the CBI team, the expert team from CFSL, functioning under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, also asked the driver to move the vehicle. TVK advocate D Arasu and a few local functionaries were present during the examination, sources said. On Friday, the CFSL team held inspections at Velusamypuram, where the stampede occurred.