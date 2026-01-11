Madras HC notice after petition seeks action on mix-up of stormwater and sewage

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) directing to file reply to a petition seeking action to address the issue of mix up of stormwater and sewage at a residential area in Thendral Nagar falling under Zone VII of the corporation. Justice V Lakshminarayanan issued the notice on the petition filed by VS Suresh, a practicing advocate.

The petitioner said the construction of stormwater drain running through Thendral Nagar in 2021-22 was flawed, and during the rainy season, the drain gets stagnated, and sewage flows into it.

The stagnant water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, thereby affecting children and elderly in the neighbourhood. Even though complaints were lodged with the authorities concerned, no effective action has been taken to address the issue, he alleged.

He said the representations submitted to the authorities requesting to take immediate steps to rectify the problem and ensure proper maintenance of the underground drainage system and separate stormwater channel have also not been acted upon.