Madras HC orders forest dept to return three captive jumbos to Kanchi mutt

The mutt had filed the petition praying for the court to direct the forest department to return the three jumbos which were handed to the department and have been in the elephant rehabilitation camp at MR Palayam following the death of the mahout in 2015. Later, the mutt developed a facility at Konerikuppam for taking care of the elephants and sought the department to give them back the elephants.

Referring to a judgment (TN Godavarman Thirumulpad case) wherein the Supreme Court had said the law should move from an anthropocentric position to an ecocentric position, the judge – drawing inspiration from the SC observation – gave the direction to permit the petitioners take back the elephants.

Stating that the performance of “Gaja pooja” and the usage of elephants in the Hindu rituals would come within the scope of Article 26 of the Constitution, the judge said the rights under Article 26 are subject to public order, morality and health.