Namakkal sugarcane farmers protest seeking state incentive to raise minimum price

The protest was announced and led by R Velusamy, president of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam founded by Uzhavar Perunthalaivar Narayanasamy Naidu. Addressing the farmers, he said the State government must immediately announce the incentive to raise the minimum price of sugarcane to Rs 4,000 per tonne.

The Centre has fixed the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) at Rs 3,290.50 per tonne for sugar mills with a recovery rate below 9.5 per cent.

Farmers said this FRP amount has been credited to their bank accounts.

The crushing season at the Mohanur Cooperative Sugar Mill began on November 15 and has since concluded.

"Even before the crushing season began, the mill announced and assured farmers, including through newspaper advertisements, that a minimum support price of Rs 4,000 per tonne would be provided. However, only Rs 3,290.50 has now been credited to our bank accounts," Velusamy said.