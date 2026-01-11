TAPS takes effect from Jan 1, 2026

CHENNAI: Giving effect to the announcement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin last week about the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS), the state government on Saturday issued an order to implement the scheme from January 1, 2026.

As per the G.O., TAPS will become operational after the notification of rules and completion of statutory norms and accounting procedures. The order, however, does not specify when these procedures will be completed.

Importantly, the government has sought to extend TAPS to employees recruited under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Employees who joined service under CPS and retired on or after January 1, 2026, will be covered under TAPS, subject to rules to be notified. Those who were in service before January 1, 2026, will be given an option during retirement to choose between TAPS or CPS-equivalent benefits.

Pensioners under TAPS eligible for DA hikes

Such employees will also be allowed to commute a portion of their pension, subject to conditions to be laid down. Further, employees who retired under CPS prior to the rollout of TAPS will be granted a special compassionate pension, proportionate to their length of service. The scheme also assures a minimum pension, the quantum of which will be prescribed later, and permits commutation of a portion of pension under specified conditions.