Tiruchy hospital’s kidney transplant surgery licence suspended

TIRUCHY: Hours after submission of an inquiry report by a committee investigating an alleged organ trade racket, the directorate of medical services (DMS) on Friday issued notice suspending the licence of Star Kims International Hospital and Research Institute in Tiruchy to carry out kidney transplantation surgeries.
The notice was served late on Friday night to the hospital’s managing director, Dr G Rajarathinam Govindaswamy, after the health department’s inquiry committee, headed by Additional Director of Health Services (Inspection) Dr A Pragalathan, earlier in the day submitted its preliminary report to the state government flagging deviations in procedures and hospital records.
The report was based on an inspection carried out from Monday to Wednesday last week at health facilities linked to the case.
Confirming the development, Tiruchy district Joint Director of Health Services (JDHS) GC Gopinatha on Saturday told TNIE that the DMS notice on Friday effectively halts kidney transplantation at the hospital pending further action. “The preliminary report has pointed out deviations and suggested specific actions. The detailed findings will help determine the nature and extent of further action,” an official said.
The inquiry committee has sought additional time and is expected to submit a comprehensive, week-long detailed report in the coming days.
The probe was ordered after the Maharashtra Police named Dr G Rajarathinam as an accused in the alleged illegal kidney trade case. Officials said any further administrative or legal action against him would depend on the conclusions of the detailed report to be submitted to the state government.