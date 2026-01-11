Tiruchy hospital’s kidney transplant surgery licence suspended

TIRUCHY: Hours after submission of an inquiry report by a committee investigating an alleged organ trade racket, the directorate of medical services (DMS) on Friday issued notice suspending the licence of Star Kims International Hospital and Research Institute in Tiruchy to carry out kidney transplantation surgeries.

The notice was served late on Friday night to the hospital’s managing director, Dr G Rajarathinam Govindaswamy, after the health department’s inquiry committee, headed by Additional Director of Health Services (Inspection) Dr A Pragalathan, earlier in the day submitted its preliminary report to the state government flagging deviations in procedures and hospital records.

The report was based on an inspection carried out from Monday to Wednesday last week at health facilities linked to the case.