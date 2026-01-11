TN planning panel forms working group to frame quantum tech strategy

“Quantum cannot be treated as a standalone technology,” she said. “If it is going to shape the future, the real question is whether our students and future workforce are being exposed to it early enough.” The strategy, she added, would place particular emphasis on education –beginning at the school level – to demystify frontier concepts and prevent them from being seen as the preserve of a small pool of specialists.

Unlike conventional digital technologies, quantum computing and related fields draw heavily on physics and chemistry rather than computer science alone, creating a pedagogical challenge. To address this, the working group has brought in domain experts to help design simplified learning material that can make the subject accessible to a broader student base. Institutions such as IIT Madras – one of four centres under India’s National Quantum Mission – are expected to play a supporting role in shaping the state’s approach.