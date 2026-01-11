Windstorm: Train services across Pamban disrupted

RAMANATHAPURAM: As wind speeds exceeded 60 kmph on Saturday in Rameswaram, Southern Railway partially cancelled several train services across the Pamban sea bridge as a precautionary measure. The services were restored after the wind velocity dropped below 50 kmph by 5 pm. Several trains were short-terminated, while a few services were made to start from intermediate stations instead of Rameswaram. According to the Southern Railway, Madurai Junction-Rameswaram (Train No 56713) passenger service, scheduled to depart the Madurai Junction at 1 pm on Saturday, was fully cancelled. Meanwhile, Ayodhya Cantt-Rameswaram (Train No 22614), Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram (16751), and Tiruchchirappalli-Rameswaram (16849) trains were short-terminated at Manamadurai, with services cancelled between Manamadurai and Rameswaram.

Thiruvananthapuram-Rameswaram (16343) train was short-terminated at Mandapam, while Rameswaram-Madurai (56714) passenger train was partially cancelled between Rameswaram and Uchipuli. Changes were also announced in the origination points of two return services — Thiruvananthapuram-bound Amrita Express (16344) would originate from Mandapam at 1.55 pm, instead of from Rameswaram, and Rameswaram to Tiruchy train (16850) would originate from Ramanathapuram at 3.45 pm.