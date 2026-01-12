Able bodied people forging PwD IDs and securing govt aid: TARATDAC

MADURAI: Citing the arrest of two able bodied persons in November 2025 for allegedly forging disability certificates and availing of welfare assistance, the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) said the government must verify the documents before approving the benefits.

Speaking to TNIE, TARATDAC) district secretary A. Balamurugan alleged that several normal persons in Madurai had illegally obtained differently-abled identity cards and were availing welfare benefits meant for persons with disabilities. He said the misuse has pushed at least 500 genuine beneficiaries onto waiting lists, depriving them of financial assistance and other benefits.

Claiming that despite lodging a complaint to the district collector, no action was taken. He urged the government to conduct a thorough verification and take stringent action against those who forged their identities. Responding to the issue, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer (DDWO) N Saminathan said he had lodged a complaint with the Tallakulam police station in November 2025 regarding fake disability certificates and two persons were arrested and subsequently let out on bail.

A senior police official said based on the DDWO’s complaint, an FIR was registered and two persons were arrested. However, they were released on bail due to health reasons.

The investigation revealed that one of the suspects had earlier been involved in creating fake disability certificates, and a case had been registered at the Peraiyur police station. “ The suspect altered a certificate of a person with 30% disability to 70% and secured a government job. A charge sheet has been filed in the case,” he said. The Commissioner of Police told TNIE that the matter was under investigation.