BJP national chief joins Pongal celebrations in Kovai

COIMBATORE: BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin participated in Pongal celebrations titled 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal' at Vadavalli on Sunday.
At the event organised by the Coimbatore Urban District unit of the party, Nabin was dressed in the traditional Tamil attire of silk veshti and shirt.
He extended Pongal greetings in Tamil.
Nabin drew parallels between the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu and the Chhath festival in Bihar "in paying tribute to nature and the farming community for their invaluable contribution to society."
"Just like the Pongal festival, the Chhath festival is celebrated with traditional fervour in Bihar," he noted.
He also reminded that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi raises his voice for Tamil."
Nabin watched the cultural performances and congratulated the artists. Later, he performed the traditional Pongal preparation and participated in the blindfolded pot-breaking (Uriyadi) game.
BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP leaders Tamilisai Soundararajan, K Annamalai and others attended the event.
Earlier, speaking at the event, Nagenthran said the BJP has great support in the Kongu region and there should be a change from the DMK government to a spiritual rule.
"North Indian leaders should also see how we celebrate Pongal - that is why the BJP has been organising this Pongal festival. But under the current government, restrictions are being imposed on conducting such events," he added.
"As soon as we arrived here, the Sun disappeared. Surely rain will come; when rain comes, ponds will fill; when ponds fill, lotuses will bloom," noted Tamilisai Soundararajan.
While speaking to reporters, Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan flayed Chief Minister MK Stalin for espousing 'Samathuva Pongal' (Equality Pongal).
"Our festivals are deeply intertwined with the culture of Bharat (India). However, after the DMK came to power, Chief Minister Stalin does not extend greetings for any Hindu festivals. During Pongal, he only talks about celebrating 'Samathuva Pongal'. He claims to celebrate it along with minorities. The Chief Minister is celebrating this non-existent 'Samathuva Pongal' with communities that do not celebrate Pongal apparently to deceive Hindus."
She noted that the Tamil proverb "When Thai (month) begins, new paths open" holds true in the case of BJP as it plans to organise grand events in the state from this Pongal onwards.
The election work will gain momentum with the prime minister's visit to Tamil Nadu, she said.
On the central committee meeting of the party held in Coimbatore, she said "As of now, the party has not taken any decision regarding seeking applications for nominations (for candidacy). The National Working President will attend the booth committee meeting in Singanallur. The speed of the BJP is like a superfast express or Vande Bharat express," she stated.
During his two-day tour programme, Nabin participated in various programmes organised by the BJP to strengthen the party network in the region.