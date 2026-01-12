BJP national chief joins Pongal celebrations in Kovai

COIMBATORE: BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin participated in Pongal celebrations titled 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal' at Vadavalli on Sunday.

At the event organised by the Coimbatore Urban District unit of the party, Nabin was dressed in the traditional Tamil attire of silk veshti and shirt.

He extended Pongal greetings in Tamil.

Nabin drew parallels between the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu and the Chhath festival in Bihar "in paying tribute to nature and the farming community for their invaluable contribution to society."

"Just like the Pongal festival, the Chhath festival is celebrated with traditional fervour in Bihar," he noted.

He also reminded that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi raises his voice for Tamil."

Nabin watched the cultural performances and congratulated the artists. Later, he performed the traditional Pongal preparation and participated in the blindfolded pot-breaking (Uriyadi) game.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP leaders Tamilisai Soundararajan, K Annamalai and others attended the event.

Earlier, speaking at the event, Nagenthran said the BJP has great support in the Kongu region and there should be a change from the DMK government to a spiritual rule.

"North Indian leaders should also see how we celebrate Pongal - that is why the BJP has been organising this Pongal festival. But under the current government, restrictions are being imposed on conducting such events," he added.