Drinking water supply delayed for over a month at Pattanam in Coimbatore, public stage protest

COIMBATORE: Residents of Pattanam in Sulur block of the district staged a protest on Sunday, demanding regular drinking water supply. They alleged that they are being supplied with Athikkadavu project drinking water once in 20 days, and now it has even extended to intervals of 30 to 35 days.

Pattanam village panchayat, which falls under Sulur taluk in the district, includes three villages - Pattanam, Pattanam Pudur, and Nagammanayakkanpalayam. This village panchayat, comprising 12 wards, had a population of 10,500 according to the 2003 census, but it has now grown to approximately 38,000. However, residents in the panchayat expressed their distress that the drinking water supply is not being provided in accordance with population growth.

"Drinking water is supplied to our village panchayat through the Athikkadavu drinking water scheme from Pillur dam. While other panchayats receive water once a week, it is delayed here to once every 25 to 30 days. The quantity of drinking water supplied should be increased to make the supply regular. For the past 10 years, we have been repeatedly demanding that drinking water be supplied at least once a week, if not more often. However, this demand has not been fulfilled yet. This is why we have started this protest. To highlight the importance of our livelihood, we have also decided to boycott the assembly elections," said S Santhosh from Pattanam area, who coordinated the protest in front of Pattanam panchayat office on Sunday.